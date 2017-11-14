Photo: Veterans Day at Lakewood

Submitted by Ed Kane, Freelance Graphics

The City of Lakewood hosted a respectable event celebrating the contributions of our veterans on Veterans Day. The council chamber seats were almost filled with local veterans, civic leaders, local volunteers from numerous organizations and spouses of attending veterans.

It was an hour of respectful speeches by invited dignitaries, many of whom served their country in one branch of our military or another. What was missing (in my own visual scouring of those in attendance) was representation by local residents and business leaders that benefit most from the sacrifices of our veterans. Perhaps they were at other services outside of Lakewood. Thank you to all those veterans of yesterday and today.

And thank you to their spouses and children who endured their own share of the sacrifices. May next year be a greater show of appreciation by the missing masses.