Pastoral Sounds with new conductor Anna Wittstruck

University of Puget Sound introduces Anna Wittstruck, the new director of orchestra, who will conduct her first program with the Puget Sound Symphony Orchestra:

7:30 p.m. Friday, November 17

Schneebeck Concert Hall

University of Puget Sound

Free and everyone welcome

“I am thrilled to be joining the School of Music at University of Puget Sound and am honored by the opportunity to work with exceptionally talented and curious students in a liberal arts environment.” –Anna Wittstruck

The evening’s program:

Symphony No. 3 in D Major, Opus 29 — Pyotr Illyich Tchaikovsky

Serenade for Strings in e minor, Opus 20 — Edward Elgar

Legend No. 6 in c-sharp minor, Opus 59 — Antonín Dvo?ák

Anna Wittstruck joined the School of Music faculty in fall 2017, following two years on the faculty at Stanford University, where she served as interim music director and conductor of the Stanford Symphony Orchestra and Stanford Philharmonia. She has conducted concerts across the United States, and in Latin America, Europe, and Asia, including with the Harbin Symphony Orchestra in China. She received her Bachelor of Arts in music from Princeton University, with certificates in orchestral conducting and creative writing, and her Ph.D. in musicology from Stanford University.