Meet the Grantmakers at Seventh Annual Forum for Nonprofits

TACOMA, Wash. – The Puget Sound Grantwriter Association (PSGA) South Sound Funders Forum will once again offer nonprofits the opportunity to meet regional philanthropic groups at an informal breakfast and information-sharing event at University of Puget Sound in Tacoma.

Representatives from more than 15 of Washington’s grantmaking foundations and organizations will meet nonprofit professionals in an intimate, round-table format at the national liberal arts college on Friday, Dec. 1.

The seventh annual PSGA South Sound Funders Forum will take place 8–11:15 a.m. The event will be held in Upper Marshall Hall in Wheelock Student Center. Participants can enter campus at the corner of N. 15th Street and N. Alder Street, and the student center is the first large building on the left. Grantwriters and other nonprofit staff and volunteers are invited to attend. Seating is limited, so early registration is encouraged. See below for more details, directions, and a map of campus for parking.

The attendees will meet in small groups with funders including:

Ben B. Cheney Foundation

Gottfried & Mary Fuchs Foundation

Greater Tacoma Community Foundation

KeyBank

Florence B. Kilworth Charitable Trust Foundation

Kitsap Community Foundation

Medina Foundation

M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust

Names Family Foundation

Pride Foundation

Rotary Club of Tacoma No. 8

Safeco Insurance Fund

The Watershed Council Small Grants Program

Washington State Arts Commission

Washington State Department of Commerce

Woodworth Family Foundation

“The feedback we get from these events is so positive, because it gives grantwriting professionals a chance to meet in person several of the trust and foundation representatives who may be able to help further their nonprofit’s cause,” said Jane Kenyon, Puget Sound corporate and foundation relations director and longtime PSGA member. “We encourage attendees to register early to secure a seat, and we greatly look forward to seeing you.”

On the morning of the event, the doors will open at 8 a.m., and attendees will be asked to name the four funders they would most like to meet. Table assignments will be made on a first-come, first-served basis.

The breakfast and a networking opportunity will take place until 8:45 a.m., when participants will join each of their four chosen funders in small groups, switching tables every 25 minutes. Participants will learn about the grantmakers’ giving priorities, deadlines, application processes, and contact information. They also will have a chance to ask questions. The forum is not intended for individual pitches. The event will end promptly at 11:15 a.m.

Space for the event is limited to the first 120 participants. Registration is at grantwriters.org. The event is $50 for PSGA members and $65 for nonmembers.

The forum is jointly organized by the Puget Sound Grantwriters Association, South Sound Chapter; University of Puget Sound’s Office of Corporate and Foundation Relations; and the university’s Office of Business Services.

TO REGISTER and for details visit: grantwriters.org.