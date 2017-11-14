CP Board adds special meeting

LAKEWOOD, WASH. – The Clover Park School District Board of Directors will hold a special meeting/workshop at 7 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 16 in the Executive Boardroom of the Hyatt Regency Bellevue, 900 Bellevue Way NE, in Bellevue, Wash. Board members are attending the Washington State School Directors’ Association conference.

Topics of the special meeting include a report from the board president, the board’s self-assessment and planning and legislative updates. For more information, contact the Clover Park School District superintendent’s office, 253-583-5190.