The Bold, The Young and The Murdered hits the Steilacoom High School Stage

Submitted by Steilacoom High School Drama Department

It’s a whodunnit with a crazy twist- a play centered around the fictional tv soap opera, The Bold and The Young. The actors must go back and forth between their characters on the soap opera their celebrity characters. That results in a kooky mash-up of bad, soap opera acting and prima donna behavior.

The play runs from November 16-17 in the Steilacoom High School theatre at 6:30 pm. Tickets will be sold at the door. Adult tickets are $7.00, student tickets are $5.00 and children under 10 years of age are free.

The play is directed by junior Olivia Shepard. Teacher and Drama club advisor, Tina Hayden often allows students to direct the fall play and this year Shepard took the challenge. “If students are interested in directing, I encourage them to try. I am there to help and to direct the director if needed. Olivia did a great job on this and the cast and crew hope to see a great crowd to support them.”