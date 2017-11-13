New Car Or Replace the Engine?

New cars aren’t getting any cheaper. Even with a new car warranty, high payments easily offset the value. A reliable used car, especially if it’s one that you’ve done maintenance and servicing on, may be a good candidate for an engine rebuild. If your five to ten year old car is in excellent condition except for the engine (or with high mileage), then the right choice might be to have the engine rebuilt or to install a remanufactured engine. (You might also consider a transmission rebuild as well.)

If I were going to choose an automobile brand to rebuild and last for ten years, I think I would choose a Volvo. They hold up well and are one of the safest vehicles on the road.

I would not recommend doing a engine rebuild on a car that generally doesn’t keep its value or costs a lot to maintain.

Over ten years time, the following vehicles costs the most for repairs:

Chrysler Sebring – $17,200 BMW 328i – $15,600 Nissan Murano – $14,700 Mercedes-Benz E350 – $14,700 Chevrolet Cobalt – $14,500 Dodge Grand Caravan – $14,500 Ram 1500 – $13,300

Source: www.tacomatransmissions.com/Top-Twenty-Automobile-Models-Repairs.html

Top 7 longest-lasting cars – pickups and SUVs excluded

Toyota Avalon Honda Accord Honda Odyssey Ford Taurus Chevrolet Impala Toyota Camry Nissan Maxima

Top 7 longest-lasting luxury cars

Lincoln Navigator Cadillac Escalade ESV Cadillac Escalade Acura MDX Mercedes-Benz S-Class Volvo S60 Volvo XC90

Source: roadloans.com/blog/longest-lasting-vehicles-the-200000-mile-roster

In most cases with proper care, automobile engines are good for about 150,000 miles before they begin having serious engine problems, however there are times when you can have relatively new cars with much fewer miles and have the engine go bad. Failing engines can be caused by a number of things including improper car maintenance, an accident that causes damage that doesn’t appear right a way, something that was missed during the quality control check at the factory where the car was manufactured . . . or even the result of not changing a timing belt on time. Whatever the cause, engine replacement is a complicated process and having the right tools is essential to success, so it is best to leave your engine replacement to skilled mechanics who have the tools and the expertise to successfully complete the job and . . . do it right the first time.

How Much Does an Engine Replacement Cost?

One of the first questions most people ask is how much is that engine replacement going to cost. The truth is, until a professional mechanic actually looks at your car, that is going to be a difficult question to answer because the cost is going to depend on many factors.

Size and Type of engine- Some high performance engines can cost around $9,000 or more, while many other engines may only cost around $1,000 or $2,000 to replace.

Is the replacement engine going to be new, used, rebuilt, or remanufactured? Are there external parts such as the water pump, hoses and other parts that are also going to need replacement? What about the electronic and computerized components? Those components are sometimes not usually included in quotes for an engine replacement.

Should You Have Your Engine Replaced or Buy A New Car?

A well equipped and experienced engine rebuilding shop might be your best overall solution. Keep up with maintenance and minor repairs and take care of the one major upgrade that could get you through the next decade. Timing is everything. One other thing to consider is the fact that automobile travel may change over the next five to ten years. All electric, computer assisted, self-driving vehicles may eliminate the need for many automobile activities. Instead of purchasing a thirty to forty-some thousand dollar car or truck now, an engine replacement could save you enough to buy the latest in 2020-2025.

Certified technicians are highly knowledgeable in both gasoline and diesel servicing and repairs: valve jobs, crank grinding, machining block, and complete rebuilding and replacing. Engine repairs or replacement can extend the life of your current vehicle. A quality shop can do the work and get you and your automobile back on the road.