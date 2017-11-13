Submitted by Learning Is ForEver

Geologist, author, photographer, and educator, Dr. Duncan Foley, will give a lecture titled “Living at the Leading Edge” on the geologic history and hazards of the Pacific Northwest. The public is welcomed to this class, which is offered by Learning Is ForEver/ LIFE, a community outreach of PLU’s Office of Graduate and Continuing Education.

When: Friday, November 17th 10:30 a.m.- 12:30 p.m.

Where: Pacific Lutheran University’s Morken Center, Room 103 (near South 124th St and South 10th Ave.)

Cost: $15 Walk-in registration begins at 10:00, cash or check.

Parking: Campus parking is free across the street in the Morken Lot, with a PLU Parking Pass (available at www.plu.edu/liferoadscholar or at the registration table.)

Contact: Laura Stewart, LIFE Program Coordinator- stewarla@plu.edu or 253.241.4166. This is LIFE’s final class of the Fall Quarter. The Winter Quarter Class Brochure will be printed in early December. Be sure to check our website, or ask to have the brochure mailed or emailed to you.