Lakewood City Government Needs More Attention to Street Safety

Submitted by Tom McClellan
Somebody had a bad night on Friday, Nov. 10, in the 200 block of Lake Louise Drive SW. He busted up his new car, and took out two fences. Then he reportedly took off on foot ahead of the police and tow truck arriving. But the responding officer reported to neighbors at the scene that the police know who the driver was, so presumably by now he has been paid a personal visit.
This type of accident is not a new occurrence at this corner. There have been several of them on this exact same corner over the past few years. And thus far the City of Lakewood’s efforts to mitigate the problem have not been enough.
The did put up a sign saying “10 MPH”, and a sharp corner arrow. That sign is starting to get obscured by vegetation.
And there is a lone yellow arrow sign at the corner, letting you know you really ought to start turning already.
Lucky for our young driver, he missed the boulder which is strategically placed next to that lone arrow sign. Hitting that would have left a mark.
Even if the Nov. 10 accident had been the only one ever at that corner, it should be enough to get the City’s road engineers to make a modification. But they have been ignoring the multiple prior crashes of recent years.
Residents along Lake Louise Drive even attended a City Council meeting en masse in June 2017, to bring attention to the problem of speeding all around Lake Louise Drive, including at this sharp corner. Councilmembers listened sympathetically, and then Deputy Mayor Whalen informed us that we really should have come to them 2 weeks earlier, when they were putting together their capital spending budget. And each of the Councilmembers stated that they could see what we were saying was a real problem, although they did not offer any sort of commitment to take action on it. That was not really the response we were looking for.
So, dear Councilmembers, here is a good reason for you to speed up your plans, and get some traffic modifications done on Lake Louise Drive. I bet the Suburban Times would even be happy to publish an article with your announcements about the corrective actions which will be taken.
Comments
Joseph Boyle says
Mr. McClellan,
I can offer you a small glimmer of positive hope. From my experience, while it takes time for our city to move from start to finish, they do have an impressive track record of making traffic improvements throughout the city. I am talking about traffic safety improvements that save lives.
One example is the rock/grass island on southbound Gravelly Lake Drive SW between 112th St SW and Clovercrest Drive SW.
There was a well-established history of high-speed drivers leaving Gravelly Lake Drive SW and launching like a stunt driver in an episode of Starsky and Hutch. Some of them were being chased by the police.
The tipping point for action came when a vehicle crashed into the brick wall and after passing through the wall ended up penetrating the front entrance of a condominium. Fortunately, the condo occupant(s) were not injured or killed.
In your case, it appears to me that you need more large boulders and there is no need to worry about a driver being injured on the rocks. At 10 mph there is no reason for them to ever hit the rocks and if they do their car-bumper, seatbelt and airbag will protect them from harm.
Some will be quick to call me callus for suggesting more rocks. The city worries about liability when they put objects in the right-of-way.
If some weed smoker comes hurtling around the corner at 70 mph while texting on their phone and they get hung up in the rocks then is that not a better outcome than having them crash through a fence and run over some 4-year-old playing in their backyard sandbox?
While it would be better if the city implements a solution, while you wait, if there is room on your private property on either side of the fence, consider some giant boulders.
I spend 15 years working with the police department in Lakewood. During that time I found our city engineering department to be wonderful and professional people to work with. They are excellent problem solvers too.
I have investigated some amazing vehicle crashes in your neighborhood including cars traveling great distances and crashing into front porches.
I encourage you to reach out to city engineering.
Ask if they are willing to meet you on site. Share your ideas. Ask for their ideas.
My last comment is related to the fact that when we can see a potential problem, it is my opinion that we should solve the problem before the trouble starts. The typical human behavior is to wait until an innocent person is killed. Following that everyone starts ringing their hands including the politicians and the next words we always hear are, “We have to do something now so this never happens again.” Too late!
Thoughts to ponder. Good luck.
Joseph Boyle – Lakewood Resident – 1969