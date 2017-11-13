Lakewood City Government Needs More Attention to Street Safety

Submitted by Tom McClellan

Somebody had a bad night on Friday, Nov. 10, in the 200 block of Lake Louise Drive SW. He busted up his new car, and took out two fences. Then he reportedly took off on foot ahead of the police and tow truck arriving. But the responding officer reported to neighbors at the scene that the police know who the driver was, so presumably by now he has been paid a personal visit.

This type of accident is not a new occurrence at this corner. There have been several of them on this exact same corner over the past few years. And thus far the City of Lakewood’s efforts to mitigate the problem have not been enough.

The did put up a sign saying “10 MPH”, and a sharp corner arrow. That sign is starting to get obscured by vegetation.

And there is a lone yellow arrow sign at the corner, letting you know you really ought to start turning already.

Lucky for our young driver, he missed the boulder which is strategically placed next to that lone arrow sign. Hitting that would have left a mark.

Even if the Nov. 10 accident had been the only one ever at that corner, it should be enough to get the City’s road engineers to make a modification. But they have been ignoring the multiple prior crashes of recent years.

Residents along Lake Louise Drive even attended a City Council meeting en masse in June 2017, to bring attention to the problem of speeding all around Lake Louise Drive, including at this sharp corner. Councilmembers listened sympathetically, and then Deputy Mayor Whalen informed us that we really should have come to them 2 weeks earlier, when they were putting together their capital spending budget. And each of the Councilmembers stated that they could see what we were saying was a real problem, although they did not offer any sort of commitment to take action on it. That was not really the response we were looking for.

So, dear Councilmembers, here is a good reason for you to speed up your plans, and get some traffic modifications done on Lake Louise Drive. I bet the Suburban Times would even be happy to publish an article with your announcements about the corrective actions which will be taken.