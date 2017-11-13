Celebrate the most wonderful time of the year with Pierce County Library System

TACOMA – Get in the holiday spirit by visiting one of the many events from Pierce County Library System. Holiday card making, cookie decorating, festive story times, gingerbread houses and jolly visitors are just a few of the fun activities that await. Add a holiday book or movie from the Library collection to make the season bright.

“We are excited to offer the many holiday events and add to the enjoyment of people coming together as a community in the holiday season,” said Pierce County Library’s Executive Director Georgia Lomax. “It’s the kind of fun even Scrooge can’t resist.”

Tuesday, Nov. 14

Mom’s Night Out: Wreath Making – Make a wreath out of book pages. Fife Pierce County Library, 6622 20th St. E., Fife at 5 p.m. Adults only. Register at piercecountylibrary.org/calendar.

Saturday, Nov. 25

Family Holiday Stories – Welcome the holidays with family stories and a surprise visitor.

Buckley Pierce County Library, 123 S. River Ave., Buckley from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. All ages. No registration required.

Thursday, Nov. 30

Holiday Paper Quilling Cards – Learn, make and take quilled holiday cards with expert paper-crafter, Emily Mallory. Supplies provided. Summit Pierce County Library, 5107 112th St. E., Tacoma from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Adults only. No registration required.

Friday, Dec. 1

Friday Fun Festivities – Enjoy fun, refreshments and holiday cheer in the library and atrium in conjunction with University Place’s annual Tree Lighting Ceremony. University Place Pierce County Library, 3609 Market Place W., Suite 100, University Place from 5 to 8 p.m. All ages. No registration required.

Saturday, Dec. 2

Gingerbread Houses – Make and decorate a gingerbread house. All supplies provided, while they last. Summit Pierce County Library, 5107 112th St. E., Tacoma at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m.

All ages; under 6 with an adult. No registration required. Tickets will be distributed Friday, Dec. 1 at 10 a.m.

Gingerbread Houses – Make and decorate a gingerbread house. All supplies provided, while they last. University Place Pierce County Library, 3609 Market Place W., Suite 100, University Place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. All ages; under 6 with an adult. Drop-in. Register at piercecountylibrary.org/calendar.

Gingerbread Houses – Make and decorate a gingerbread house. All supplies provided, while they last. Gig Harbor Pierce County Library, 4424 Point Fosdick Drive N.W., Gig Harbor from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. All ages; under 6 with an adult. Drop-in. Register at piercecountylibrary.org/calendar.

Gingerbread Houses – Make and decorate a gingerbread house. All supplies provided, while they last. Tillicum Pierce County Library, 14916 Washington Ave. S.W., Lakewood at 2 p.m.

Ages 5-14; under 6 with an adult. Drop-in. No registration required.

Tuesday, Dec. 5

Gingerbread Houses – Make and decorate a gingerbread house. All supplies provided, while they last. Fife Pierce County Library, 6622 20th St. E., Fife at 5 p.m. All ages; under 6 with an adult. Register at piercecountylibrary.org/calendar.

Wednesday, Dec. 6

Gingerbread Houses – Make and decorate a gingerbread house. All supplies provided, while they last. South Hill Pierce County Library, 15420 Meridian E., Puyallup from 2 to 6 p.m.

All ages; under 6 with an adult. Register at piercecountylibrary.org/calendar.

Gingerbread Houses – Make and decorate a gingerbread house. All supplies provided, while they last. Parkland/Spanaway Pierce County Library, 13718 Pacific Ave. S., Tacoma from 3 to 6 p.m. All ages; under 6 with an adult. Drop-in. No registration required.

Friday, Dec. 8

Vivace! Choral Program Holiday Tour – Celebrate the holiday season with the Vivace!

Choral Program from the Bethel School District as they perform heartwarming holiday songs. Graham Pierce County Library, 9202 224th St. E., Graham at noon. All ages. No registration required.

Saturday, Dec. 9

Gingerbread Houses – Make and decorate a gingerbread house. All supplies provided, while they last. DuPont Pierce County Library, 1540 Wilmington Drive, DuPont from 10 a.m. to noon. All ages; under 6 with an adult. Drop-in. No registration required. Library opens early for program.

Puppets Please – Colorful marionettes perform a holiday-themed, in-the-round show. Bonney Lake Pierce County Library, 18501 90th St. E., Bonney Lake at 10:30 a.m. All ages. No registration required.

Gingerbread Houses – Make and decorate a gingerbread house. All supplies provided, while they last. Key Center Pierce County Library, 8905 KPN, Lakebay from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

All ages; under 6 with an adult. Register at piercecountylibrary.org/calendar.

Dickens Carolers – Enjoy carolers as they stroll through the library, singing traditional and contemporary holiday favorites. Bonney Lake Pierce County Library, 18501 90th St. E., Bonney Lake at 11:30 a.m. All ages. No registration required.

Gingerbread Houses – Make and decorate a gingerbread house. All supplies provided, while they last. Buckley Pierce County Library, 123 S. River Ave., Buckley from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

All ages; under 6 with an adult. Drop-in. No registration required.

Puppets Please – Colorful marionettes perform a holiday-themed, in-the-round show. Sumner Pierce County Library, 1116 Fryar Ave., Sumner at noon. All ages. No registration required.

Gingerbread Houses – Make and decorate a gingerbread house. All supplies provided, while they last. Parkland/Spanaway Pierce County Library, 13718 Pacific Ave. S., Tacoma from 1 to 3:30 p.m. All ages; under 6 with an adult. Drop-in. No registration required.

Holiday Concert: Harpist Susan W. Haas – Welcome the holidays with music of the season. Be serenaded with the sounds of the harp while you visit the library. Key Center Pierce County Library, 8905 KPN, Lakebay at 2 p.m. All ages. No registration required.

Puppets Please – Colorful marionettes perform a holiday-themed, in-the-round show. Milton/Edgewood Pierce County Library, 900 Meridian E., Suite 29, Milton at 1:30 p.m. All ages. No registration required.

Puppets Please – Colorful marionettes perform a holiday-themed, in-the-round show. South Hill Pierce County Library, 15420 Meridian E., Puyallup at 3:30 p.m. All ages. No registration required.

Monday, Dec. 11

Holiday Concert: Harpist Susan W. Haas – Welcome the holidays with music of the season. Be serenaded with the sounds of the harp while you visit the library. South Hill Pierce County Library, 15420 Meridian E., Puyallup from 1 to 3 p.m. All ages. No registration required.

Tuesday, Dec. 12

Christmas Ornaments – Learn how to make spiral tree ornaments with just one piece of paper.

Tillicum Pierce County Library, 14916 Washington Ave. S.W., Lakewood at 2 p.m.

Children through adults. No registration required.

Quill Your Own Holiday Cards – Learn, make and take quilled holiday cards with expert paper-crafter, Emily Mallory. Supplies provided. Sumner Pierce County Library, 1116 Fryar Ave., Sumner from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Adults only. No registration required.

Kids Winter Craft – Cut, glue, color and create a winter-themed craft. Eatonville Pierce County Library, 205 Center St. W., Eatonville from 3 to 4:30 p.m. All ages; under 6 with an adult. No registration required.

Wednesday, Dec. 13

Holiday Cookie Decorating – Decorate cookies with frosting, sprinkles and holiday decorations. Eatonville Pierce County Library, 205 Center St. W., Eatonville from 3 to 4:30 p.m. All ages; under 6 with an adult. No registration required.

Gingerbread Houses – Make and decorate a gingerbread house. All supplies provided, while they last. Milton/Edgewood Pierce County Library, 900 Meridian E., Suite 29, Milton from 3 to 5 p.m. All ages; under 6 with an adult. Drop-in. No registration required.

Gingerbread Houses – Make and decorate a gingerbread house. All supplies provided, while they last. Steilacoom Pierce County Library, 2950 Steilacoom Blvd., Steilacoom from 3 to 5 p.m. All ages; under 6 with an adult. Register at piercecountylibrary.org/calendar.

Tapestry Singers – The Tapestry Singers Choir performs a holiday concert in the atrium.

University Place Pierce County Library, 3609 Market Place W., Suite 100, University Place at 6:30 p.m. All ages. No registration required.

Thursday, Dec. 14

Cocoa and Cards – Write and decorate a thank you card just in time for the holidays. Hot chocolate provided. South Hill Pierce County Library, 15420 Meridian E., Puyallup from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Children under 6 with an adult. No registration required.

Friday, Dec. 15

Holiday Ornaments – Act out a reading of “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” and sing carols while crafting ornaments for the Library’s tree. Make one to take home. Orting Pierce County Library, 202 Washington Ave. S., Orting from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. All ages; under 6 with an adult. No registration required.

Teen Movie Night and Holiday Extravaganza – Enjoy a movie, friends and holiday fun. University Place Pierce County Library, 3609 Market Place W., Suite 100, University Place from 6:45 to 10:45 p.m. Ages 13 to 18. Parent permission forms required. Pick up forms and register at Help Desk by Dec. 13.

Saturday, Dec. 16

Gingerbread Houses – Make and decorate a gingerbread house. All supplies provided, while they last. Graham Pierce County Library, 9202 224th St. E., Graham from 10 a.m. to noon

All ages; under 6 with an adult. Drop-in. No registration required.

Gingerbread Houses – Make and decorate a gingerbread house. All supplies provided, while they last. Sumner Pierce County Library, 1116 Fryar Ave., Sumner from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. All ages; under 6 with an adult. Drop-in. No registration required.

Puppets Please – Colorful marionettes perform a holiday-themed, in-the-round show. Summit Pierce County Library, 5107 112th St. E., Tacoma at noon. All ages. No registration required.

Gingerbread Houses – Make and decorate a gingerbread house. All supplies provided, while they last. Fife Pierce County Library, 6622 20th St. E., Fife at 1 p.m. All ages; under 6 with an adult. Register at piercecountylibrary.org/calendar.

Puppets Please – Colorful marionettes perform a holiday-themed, in-the-round show. Parkland/Spanaway Pierce County Library, 13718 Pacific Ave. S., Tacoma at 1:30 p.m. All ages. No registration required.

Puppets Please – Colorful marionettes perform a holiday-themed, in-the-round show. University Place Pierce County Library, 3609 Market Place W., Suite 100, University Place at 3:30 p.m. All ages. No registration required.

Monday, Dec. 18

Puppets Please – Colorful marionettes perform a holiday-themed, in-the-round show. Gig Harbor Pierce County Library, 4424 Point Fosdick Drive N.W., Gig Harbor at 10 a.m., 11 a.m. and noon. All ages. No registration required.

Tuesday, Dec. 19

Snowflake Party – Create classic snowflakes and enjoy hot cocoa. DuPont Pierce County Library, 1540 Wilmington Drive, DuPont from 4 to 5:30 p.m. All ages. No registration required.

Wednesday, Dec. 20

Puppets Please – Colorful marionettes perform a holiday-themed, in-the-round show. Graham Pierce County Library, 9202 224th St. E., Graham at 11 a.m. All ages. No registration required.

Holiday Concert: Harpist Susan W. Haas – Welcome the holidays with music of the season. Be serenaded with the sounds of the harp while you visit the library. University Place Pierce County Library, 3609 Market Place W., Suite 100, University Place from 4 to 6 p.m. All ages. No registration required.

Classic Snowflakes –Make classic paper snowflakes. Hot chocolate and light refreshments provided. Parkland/Spanaway Pierce County Library, 13718 Pacific Ave. S., Tacoma from 6 to 7 p.m. All ages; under 6 with an adult. No registration required.

Friday, Dec. 29

Thank you cards and cocoa – Continue the season of giving! Have a cup of cocoa while making thank you cards for family and friends. Orting Pierce County Library, 202 Washington Ave. S., Orting from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. All ages. No registration required.

Visit www.piercecountylibrary.org/calendar for more information or to register.