The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Are CP, Lakes Varsity Football Games Played on Thompson Field?

By Leave a Comment Tagged With: , Filed Under: Things To Ponder

By Tim Marsh, Lakes High School Class of 1966

In 1939, (Walter J.) Thompson Field at Clover Park was built and dedicated. Since then it has been Clover Park High’s home varsity football venue. When Lakes High opened in 1962, it became site of Lakes varsity football home games, too.

If you don’t recognize the Thompson name it’s because in the mid-1980s it was renamed Lakewood Stadium. In 2001 it was renamed Harry E. Lang Stadium.

So, these days Clover Park and Lakes varsity football games are played at Harry E. Lang Stadium. But, what’s the name of the field at Harry E. Lang Stadium?

Thompson Field?

Background info in this story:

thesubtimes.com/2016/10/04/lakewood-football-field-has-had-three-names-heres-history-about-the-first

 

Subscribe to The Suburban Times

Receive the email edition of The Suburban Times to your inbox each morning - Free of Charge.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *