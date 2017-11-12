Want a say in Lakewood development? Now’s your chance

Want to have a say in how Lakewood’s downtown is developed over time? We have three meetings coming up where you can add your ideas.

These neighborhood open houses are part of a year-long planning process the city initiated to shape the evolution of its central business district – the roughly 300 acres of commercial real estate that includes the Lakewood Towne Center, Colonial Center and East Commercial District.

The goal is to see these areas transformed into pedestrian-friendly commercial areas that include a mix of development like residential, retail, restaurants and entertainment. The city hired BERK Consulting to conduct the planning process, which will rely heavily on public input.

The launch of these public meetings begin next week with three opportunities for people to learn more and offer feedback. Additional public meetings will be held throughout the course of this planning effort.

Wed, Nov. 15, 6:30 p.m., City Hall (6000 Main St SW).

Thurs, Nov. 16, 6:30 p.m. at 10310 Gravelly Lake Dr. SW. Be part of interactive discussions, see sketches and give your ideas.

Sat, Nov. 18, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 10310 Gravelly Lake Dr. SW. See how downtown plans have evolved and help critique them.

Come to any or all the meetings – drop in, share your thoughts and enjoy refreshments.

Can’t make it? See more (including a map of the downtown area) here: www.lakewooddowntownplan.org.