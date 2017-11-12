The Suburban Times

Midnight Madness at TCC on Nov. 15

By Tagged With: , , Filed Under: Things To Know

Celebrate the start of basketball season and get to know the TCC Titan Basketball teams at Midnight Madness. Following the job and resource fair, there will be games, a raffle, activities, guest speakers, and a special tribute to veterans. Everyone welcome.

Midnight Madness will be held Nov. 15. The Job & Resource Fair will be 7-8 p.m followed by Activities from 8-10 pm in gym at building 20. WNBA player Alex Montgomery will be the evening’s guest speaker. The event is free to attend and food drive donations will be accepted.

