Free Year-Round Admission to TAM for Military

Tacoma Art Museum (TAM) has long been part of the Blue Star Museums program, a nationwide initiative which offers free admission into museums across the country for active duty military and up to five family members, from Memorial Day through Labor Day.

As a heartfelt thank you to our service members TAM is proud to announce that it will expand its offering starting this Veterans Day, November 11. TAM, with the support of over 70 generous members and donors, will now offer year-round free admission to active duty military, reservists, veterans, and their families. We warmly welcome the thousands of service members in our community, and from afar, to TAM.

This Veterans Day, visit TAM to honor our service members and enjoy a day at the museum. Highlights include card making in TAM Studio for visitors to send to deployed military, temporary patriotic tattoos for the kids, and display of a blown glass mixed media sculpture on loan from the Museum of Glass (MOG) until November 29. This artwork was created by participants in MOG’s Hot Shop Heroes program (in partnership with the Warrior Transition Battalion at Joint Base Lewis-McChord), which serves soldiers, many of whom are coping with traumatic events and injuries suffered during combat.

Also visit Museum of Glass to see Hot Shop Heroes participants in action, blowing glass poppies for a commissioned Veterans of Foreign War piece. Since 1921, poppies have had historical significance as a flower of remembrance for military personnel lost during war. Admission at MOG will be free to veterans and their families on Veterans Day. In addition, veterans will receive a 50% discount on the fusing glass studio workshop.