Pierce College Women’s Soccer team was happy with their fall academic success. The Raiders ended up having five sophomore players make the NWAC Fall Academic Awards.

The Raiders had Kaitlyn Brantzeg (Maple Valley, WA. , Tahoma H.S.) , Kelsey Lund (Bonney Lake, WA., Bonney Lake H.S. ) , Leah Nisco (Edgewood, WA. , Puyallup H.S.) , Tyra Thibodeaux (Tacoma, WA. , Mount Tahoma H.S.) , and Melanie Torr (Bonney Lake, WA. , Bonney Lake H.S.) all received the award.

The players receiving the award include students who are sophomores in eligibility, have earned 36 credits earned, have a 3.25 Cumulative GPA, and are recommended by Pierce College based on their leadership and academics. Taylor VanDyke was the only Pierce College player that received the same award in 2016.

Players at Pierce College regularly attend the Academic Support Service program each year. This gives Raider student-athletes more individualized, systematic and structured learning experiences for them.

The program helps to improve academic performance through a collaborative learning partnership between the peer educator and the student-athlete. The program led by Sabrina Stevenson is supported by Kristen Morgan (Puyallup), Megan Damon (Fort Steilacoom), and Carol Sampaga (Fort Steilacoom) and peer tutors.

Pierce College Raider athletics works to enrich their experience through participation on competitve athletic teams, but to also enhance the intellectual, social, moral, and cultural development of the whole student-athlete. The Raiders would like to be the students to earn the Art Feiro Award as the top sophomore male and female scholar athletes in the NWAC.

Additionally, the athletics department would like to earn the Presidents Cup which are awarded to the Frank Bosone Awards awarded based on academic performance of their athletic programs.

Source: Five Women’s Soccer Players Named to Academic Awards List