Bates: KBTC’s Northwest Now discusses hot topics with local veterans

Controversy dominates the dialog on this Veteran’s Day. Last month, several U.S. soldiers were killed while serving on a mission in Niger preceding a social media fight between President Trump and a Democratic Congresswoman from Florida…is it OK to use the deaths of American soldiers as a political football?

Also, NFL players across the country continue to take a knee during the national anthem…is this freedom of speech protest, or is it the wrong place and time to display dissent?

On this edition of Northwest Now, we sit down with veterans from the Vietnam War, Desert Storm, and Afghanistan and Iraq wars to discuss their thoughts on these current issues and more.

The Emmy and Telly Award-winning public affairs series Northwest Now airs Fridays at 7:30 p.m. on KBTC Public Television, a service of Bates Technical College.

Originally posted on the Bates Technical College’s Blog.