Pierce Raiders to host NWAC Volleyball Championship

Pierce College will be hosting the NWAC Volleyball Championship at the Tacoma Convention Center. This will be the fourth straight season that we have hosted the event.

The tournament brings together sixteen teams from the Northwest together for the community college championships. The tournament this year will be held from Thursday, November 16-Sunday, November 19.

Pierce College is hoping to receive its third straight berth at the tournament, and this year may end up providing them with the best seeding to the tournament.

Pierce Raiders Volleyball is 9-2 in league, 29-11 overall. The team is currently ranked #7 in the NWAC. They need a victory tonight in Olympia to be the first in the NWAC with 30 wins and they will have earned the berth. Ryleigh Burdick (Covington, WA., Kentlake H.S.) is third in kills with 345 kills and Ryleigh Burdick(Covington, WA., Kentlake H.S.) is now fifth in digs in the NWAC with 447 digs. Pierce will play at home just one more time before the tournament on Friday, Nov. 3 against last year’s NWAC Champion Lower Columbia. The Raiders will play at 7:00 p.m. at the Health Ed. Ctr.

The teams involved have a regular tournament bracket (www.nwacsports.org/volleyball/championship/2017-Volleyball_Tournament_Bracket-Blank.pdf), but they also have an all star competition on Sunday, November 19 on two courts. The all star games start at 10:30 a.m. and the winners play on court #1 at 12 p.m..

The tournament offers a 4-Day Tournament pass at $35.00 ($25.00 for Students/Seniors/Military). Fans can also get a 1 day pass for $15.00 ($8.00 for Students/Seniors/Military). All of the games will be broadcast on both courts, when Pierce plays we will have the broadcast available on Pierceraiders.com.

As part of the NWAC tournament each of the sixteen teams will be involved in a community service project. This year NWAC will partner with Life Center in Tacoma. The NWAC will ask each team to bring two fleece blankets and any lightly worn shoes to the banquet. NWAC believes in Character, Competition, and Community as they perform. We encourage fans to bring in fleece blankets or lightly worn shoes to the event.

The tournament involves the Volleyball team, but it also includes much of the rest of the athletics department as well. The baseball team has been involved all four years setting up bleachers and bringing in the outside flooring. The basketball team has been involved the last two years helping with the cleanup for the event. Many other athletic teams have helped with volunteering at the actual event as ball shaggers or scoreboard operators.

It ends up being a real showcase for the college and many players remember this event. We are trying to involving student life this year to help out in the event. It will be great if we can get people from the community involved at the games. Last year, after three season of leading the tournament the Volleyball committee came back to Pierce College and asked us to start another three year lease. The fans make the event happen and we hope to have a lot of Raiders at the event this November.