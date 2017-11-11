Help the hungry and get a big admission discount at Point Defiance Zoo

This holiday season, animal-lovers can give back to the community – and get a big discount on wildlife-watching in return.

Each visitor who brings two or more items of non-perishable food to Northwest Trek Wildlife Park near Eatonville or Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium in Tacoma will receive half-off general admission from now through Nov. 19.

The food drive by the sister zoos will benefit Pierce County’s non-profit Emergency Food Network, just as the calendar turns toward Thanksgiving and the year-end holidays beyond. Both zoos are facilities of Metro Parks Tacoma.

The special offer applies to adults and children.

Additional information on the most needed items is located at www.efoodnet.org.

Visitors should bring shelf- stable food items or family necessities such as canned tuna, chicken and salmon; peanut butter; canned stews; canned or dried fruits and vegetables; baby food and infant formula according to the Emergency Food Network.

Emergency Food Network provides 16 million pounds of healthy and nutritious food each year to some 70 food banks, hot meal sites and shelters for distribution to people in need, according to the organization’s website.

The need is huge. More than 1.3 million visits are made to food banks in Pierce County each year. And when someone walks into a food bank in need, he or she leaves with enough food for nine meals.

Last year’s Help Out for Half Off food drive made a big dent in the demand.

Generous visitors donated a whopping ton and a half-plus – a total of 3,691 pounds – of cans, boxes and jars of food. That’s equivalent to 2,950 meals for folks – three meals a day for eight families of four for a month.

Northwest Trek is open to visitors from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays through Sundays at this time of year. That means visitors may bring in food for half-off general admission at the wildlife park on these dates:

· Friday, Nov. 10

· Saturday, Nov. 11

· Sunday, Nov. 12

· Friday, Nov. 17

· Saturday, Nov. 18

· Sunday, Nov. 19

Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium is open from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and Mondays (closed Tuesdays and Wednesdays) during November. That means, visitors can Help Out for Half-Off at the zoo on these dates:

· Thursday, Nov. 9

· Friday, Nov. 10

· Saturday, Nov. 11

· Sunday, Nov. 12

· Monday, Nov. 13

· Thursday, Nov. 16

· Friday, Nov. 17

· Saturday, Nov. 18

· Sunday, Nov. 19

The Help Out for Half Off promotion may not be combined with any other discounts or coupons and applies only to general admission prices.