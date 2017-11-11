A Very Special Holiday Special coming to The Dukesbay Theater

Submitted by Pavlina Morris, Artistic Director

The Changing Scene Theatre Northwest presents a different kind of theatrical holiday fare with an evening of hilarious and quirky comedies by short-form play specialist, Mark Harvey Levine. Performing at The Dukesbay Theater, 508 6th Ave #10, Tacoma, WA 98402. A Very Special Holiday Special features short plays including, “Oy Vey Maria,” “Oh, Tannenbaum,” and “You Better Watch Out,” as well as a musical parody, “Les Miserabelves.”

Presale tickets are $18 Adults, $15 Seniors, Students, Military—All tickets $20 purchased at the door. Limited seating (advance purchase is strongly recommended): veryspecial.brownpapertickets.com, or call 360-710-5440.

About the playwright and show

Mark Harvey Levine has had over 1500 productions of his short works all over the world from New York to Seoul to Bucharest to Cairo. He has had his plays produced by The Changing Scene Theatre Northwest’s annual Summerplay series for 10 of its 15 years, and Didn’t See That Coming, another evening of his plays, was previously produced several times by The Changing Scene. Mark was seen locally as an adjudicator for the 2017 Washington State Community Theatre Association state

competition, Kaleidoscope, hosted by Tacoma Musical Playhouse in March.

A Very Special Holiday Special is directed by The Changing Scene Theatre Northwest’s artistic director Pavlina Morris and features eight hilarious short holiday plays each performance.

The Shows

“Oy Vey Maria”

“Uncle Charlie Sings”

“Best Present Ever”

“Oh, Tannenbaum”

“One More Time”

“A Very Special Hanukkah Special”

“You Better Watch Out”

“Les Miserabelves”

The casts for all of the plays in A Very Special Holiday Special are assembled from an ensemble featuring: Curtis Beech, Larry Chandler, Julie Cole, Eric Cuestas-Thompson, Douglas Ernst, Betzy Miller, Karen Noyes, Chelsea Pedro, and Carol Wieltschnig.

Where

A Very Special Holiday Special performs at The Dukesbay Theater, 508 6th Ave #10, Tacoma, WA 98402

Show Times

Friday, December 1 at 7:30PM

Saturday, December 2 at 7:30PM

Friday, December 8 at 7:30PM

Saturday, December 9 at 7:30PM

Sunday, December 10 at 6:00PM

Friday, December 15 at 7:30PM

Saturday, December 16 at 7:30PM

Ticket Prices

Questions? 360-710-5440.