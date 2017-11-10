Steilacoom Town Administrator report to council, Nov. 9

Upcoming Meetings:

Council Meeting – December 5, 2017, at 6:30 PM at Town Hall

Planning Commission – November 13, 2017, at 6:30 PM at Town Hall.

Preservation and Review Board – November 29, 2017, at 6:30 PM at Town Hall.

Civil Service Commission – December 7, 2017, at 2:00 PM at the Community Center.

Council Future Agenda “Look-Ahead” Issues:

Copies of the Agenda and staff reports are available at all Town facilities once published. The Agenda and Council meeting minutes are posted to the Town’s official website.

Veterans’ Day:

Town offices will be closed on Friday, November 10, in honor of Veterans’ Day.

Public Safety:

Car Prowls:

Public Safety has been responding to an unusually high number of car prowls. The one factor in common to all of the thefts was that the criminals gained entry through an unlocked door. Please lock your vehicle whenever you are away from it even for “just a minute” and do not leave valuables in plain sight. Also, if you observe individuals walking through the neighborhood at odd hours, please notify Public Safety when you observe them.

Safety and Security:

If you observe suspicious activity, please contact Public Safety – non-emergency number – 798-4721 as soon as possible.

Public Works:

Streets and Storm:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew continued inspections for the two active plats (at Marietta St. /Rigney Rd and the east end of Birch St.) Additionally the crew continued street sweeping and blowing sidewalks; met with contractors throughout Town and discussed erosion control issues in light of the actual and anticipated rains; restocked brine after applying brine on Town streets last weekend; assisted Hunter Tree Service with the removal of dangerous trees in Perkins Park; and performed other right-of-way maintenance.

Electrical:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew continued working with the contractors at the two developments; finished the installation of the new Christmas tree base; responded to a faulty electric service on Chambers Bay Drive; assisted the contractor with installing new control boards at the Sunnyside Pump station; installed additional security lights in the Public Works’ Building lower yard; and performed other system’s maintenance.

Water/Sewer:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew worked extensively with the contractors this week inspecting water mains on both plats; jetted problem sewer mains; and performed other system maintenance.

Parks, Buildings and Grounds:

Crew Emphasis:

The Town crew cleaned up facilities especially the Community Center and Public Works from leaves and other debris utilizing the Cedar Creek Work crew; completed the remaining items related to the refinishing of the wood work at Town Hall; and performed other building and grounds’ maintenance.

Other:

Explorations:

The Steilacoom Library Speaker Series continues with:

11/10 – Hollywood and the Homefront: Hollywood’s Contribution to the Homefront.

12/8 – The Ancient Fruitcake.

All programs are held at the Steilacoom Historical Museum -1801 Rainier Street – at 2 PM.