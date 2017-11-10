Pierce College Fort Steilacoom Theatre presents: “Remembering the Honeymooners”

Long before beloved sitcoms such as “Seinfeld,” “Friends” and “Big Bang Theory,” there was “The Honeymooners.” Known as one of the first situation comedies in television history, the show that aired in 1955 will be the subject of the Fort Steilacoom fall theater production. “Remembering The Honeymooners” is an original production that will celebrate and pay tribute to this classic sitcom.

Director and Theater Prof. Fred Metzger is a longtime fan of the show, and has been looking forward to developing this play for the past few years.

The play features the original characters from the television show: an average husband and wife team and another married couple who live upstairs. “They’re just average couples in Brooklyn trying to make it in life,” Metzger said.

You don’t need to be familiar with the original sitcom to appreciate the play, Metzger adds. “If you’ve ever been in a relationship of any kind or felt misunderstood, you will find this play funny,” he said.

The majority of the production is scripted, and one special skit during the second half will be improvised. Audience members will have a chance to suggest a number of scenarios for the characters.

“This idea came from the original philosophy of the show, because the actors did not rehearse much before filming each episode,” Metzger said. “We’ve been throwing out every suggestion we can think of during rehearsals, and it’s been a lot of fun.”

“Remembering The Honeymooners” features only four actors, including Carl Meggett (Ralph), Dominique Meggett (Alice), Amanda Outen (Trixie, Mom), and Zenith Ortiz (Norton, Uncle Leo, Bowling Buddy, Grand High Exalted Mystic Ruler, Dog Pound Attendant).

The play takes place Nov. 16, 17 and 18 at 7 p.m. in Pierce College Fort Steilacoom’s Cascade Building Black Box Theater. Tickets are $5 for general admission, and free for Pierce College students with identification.

Reprinted with permission. See original story on the Pierce College website.