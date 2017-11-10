Obituary Notices – November 10

Edwards Memorial Funerals Homes, Chapels and Crematories: David Lee Tucker, Jr.; Dorothy Allard Hodgkins; Mellard Leon Miller.
Mountain View Funeral Home: Ernest M. Elmore; Camille Horton; Kenny Finau Pelesasa; Michael Lee Sparling.
A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.
By The Suburban Times Leave a Comment Tagged With: Obituary NoticesFiled Under: Things To Know
Edwards Memorial Funerals Homes, Chapels and Crematories: David Lee Tucker, Jr.; Dorothy Allard Hodgkins; Mellard Leon Miller.
Mountain View Funeral Home: Ernest M. Elmore; Camille Horton; Kenny Finau Pelesasa; Michael Lee Sparling.
Leave a Reply