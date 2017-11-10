Muck Creek bridge along 8th Avenue East reopens following replacement

A bridge over the North Fork of Muck Creek reopened Nov. 8 after it was replaced.

The bridge, which is located along 8th Avenue East about a half-mile south of 260th Street East, closed July 17 for the work.

The two-lane bridge, which is located near Spanaway and the southeast area of Joint Base Lewis-McChord, was replaced with a 100-foot single span prestressed concrete girder structure. The approaches to the bridge were reconstructed.

The former bridge, which was built in 1959, was a creosote-treated timber stringer bridge with precast concrete deck panels. It was not designed to accommodate modern vehicle loads and volumes. Maintenance needs continued to increase as the bridge aged.

The contractor for the project was Active Construction, Inc. The construction cost was approximately $1,419,000. The project was funded with $1,135,200 in Federal Highway Bridge Program (HBP) Replacement Funds and $283,800 in County Road Funds.

A project webpage is available at www.piercecountywa.org/muckcreekbridge.