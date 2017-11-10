Lakewood hosting Veteran’s Day ceremony Saturday

The public is invited to the Lakewood City Hall Council Chambers for a Veteran’s Day ceremony on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017. Speakers include U.S. Rep. Denny Heck, state Reps. Dick Muri and Christine Kilduff, Pierce County Executive Bruce Dammeier, Pierce County Council Chairman Doug Richardson and others.

The ceremony will recognize the 100-year anniversary of when the United States entered World War 1 (April 6, 1917) and the 100th anniversary of JBLM. Emceed by Bill Baarsma, doors open at 1:30 p.m.; program beings at 2 p.m.

Thank you to all of the veterans in our community and their family members for their sacrifices and service to our country.