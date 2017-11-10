Lakewood City Council Nov. 13 Study Session moves to new location

The Lakewood City Council Study Session of Monday, November 13, 2017, will be held at 7:00 p.m., at the Lakewood Police Station, Multi-Purpose Room, 9401 Lakewood Drive SW, Lakewood, Washington.
Comments
jordan says
Source? this isn’t on the Cites webpage
Ben Sclair says
Source is the City of Lakewood. Agenda can be seen here.