Lakewood City Council Nov. 13 Study Session moves to new location

The Lakewood City Council Study Session of Monday, November 13, 2017, will be held at 7:00 p.m., at the Lakewood Police Station, Multi-Purpose Room, 9401 Lakewood Drive SW, Lakewood, Washington.

