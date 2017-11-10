An Afternoon of Vocal Works by Dawn Padula and Tanya Stambuk

TACOMA, Wash. – Mezzo-soprano Dawn Padula and pianist Tanya Stambuk will bring a colorful pallet of songs to this autumn’s Jacobsen Series concert ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

An Afternoon of Vocal Works includes music spanning three centuries and songs ranging from Maurice Ravel’s romantic studies of Jules Renard’s animal poems, to four Lori Laitman songs based on poems by Emily Dickinson, to a brilliantly lampooning tune from the musical comedy Spamalot.

Everyone is welcome to the Sunday afternoon concert, at 2 p.m., on November 19, in Schneebeck Concert Hall at University of Puget Sound, a short walk from the corner of Union Street and N. 14th Street. Ticket information and a link to a map of campus are below.

“The recital represents varying styles and historical eras from the Baroque and pre-classical, to the Romantic and contemporary,” said Dawn Padula, director of vocal studies at Puget Sound. “Arias, art songs, and musical theater selections will be presented, all with varying texts and source materials celebrating a variety of subjects and characters.”

The concert also will celebrate 150 years since the 1867 birth of acclaimed American composer Amy Marcy Beach. Beach was the first female composer in the United States to succeed with large-scale art music, otherwise known as Western classical music, and the first woman to compose and publish a symphony. The program will include:

“Sta nell’Ircana pietrosa tana,” from Alcina — George Frideric Handel

“Addio, i miei sospiri,” from Orfeo ed Euridice — Christoph Willibald Gluck

Histoires Naturelles (song cycle) — Maurice Ravel

Three Browning Songs, Opus 44 — Amy Marcy Beach

Four Dickinson Songs — Lori Laitman

“Taylor, the Latte Boy” — Marcy Heisler and Zina Goldrich

“Whatever Happened to My Part?” (from Spamalot) — Eric Idle, John Du Prez, and Neil Innes

Dawn Padula, director of vocal studies, has performed many of the major mezzo-soprano operatic roles, including Carmen in Carmen, Cherubino in Le Nozze di Figaro, Suzuki in Madama Butterfly, Erika in Vanessa, and Isabella in L’Italiana Algeri. She also has performed extensively as a soloist in oratorios, such as Handel’s Messiah and Israel in Egypt, and in orchestral pieces including the requiems of Mozart and Duruflé. For a full bio visit: pugetsound.edu/faculty-pages/dpadula.

Tanya Stambuk, professor of piano, has appeared internationally as a guest soloist with orchestras including Orchestre National du Capitole de Toulouse, in France; Virginia Symphony Orchestra; Civic Orchestra of Chicago; Bergen Philharmonic Orchestra, in Norway; and the Seattle Symphony. She has performed on radio and television, and she recorded the piano works of Norman Dello Joio. For a full bio visit: pugetsound.edu/faculty-pages/tstambuk.

The Jacobsen Series, named in honor of Leonard Jacobsen, former chair of the piano department at Puget Sound, has been running since 1984. The Jacobsen Series Scholarship Fund awards annual music scholarships to outstanding student performers and scholars. The fund is sustained entirely by season subscribers and ticket sales.

FOR TICKETS: Tickets are available online at tickets.pugetsound.edu, or at Wheelock Information Center, 253.879.3100. Admission is $15 for the general public; $10 for seniors (55+), students, military, and Puget Sound faculty and staff. The concert is free for current Puget Sound students. Any remaining tickets will be available at the door.

For directions and a map of the campus:pugetsound.edu/directions

For accessibility information please contact accessibility or 253.879.3931, or visit pugetsound.edu/accessibility.