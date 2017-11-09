Work continues on HOV projects in Tacoma

TACOMA – Contractor crews building HOV lanes on three projects in Tacoma have several overnight lane and ramp closures scheduled after the Veterans Day weekend.

Next week, crews will close the southbound Interstate 5 collector/distributor (c/d) lanes through Tacoma every night for paving. Drivers headed to westbound State Route 16, SR 7 and I-705 will detour via the 56th Street interchange to northbound I-5 and the northbound exit #132. Nighttime drivers can also anticipate single and double lane closures on northbound and southbound I-5 between Port of Tacoma Road and 48th Street.

The closures are necessary so crews can mobilize equipment, continue paving and install guardrail. Some of the work is weather sensitive and could be rescheduled.

Ramp and lane closures:

Friday, Nov. 10

Southbound I-5 c/d will close from 11:59 p.m. to 6 a.m. Saturday.

Portland Avenue on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 11:59 p.m. to 6 a.m. Saturday.

Southbound I-5 ramp to I-705 and East 26th Street will close from 11:59 p.m. to 6 a.m. Saturday.

Monday, Nov. 13

Southbound I-5 exit to East 27th and east Bay Street will close from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Tuesday.

Northbound I-5 exit to Port of Tacoma Road and 20th Street will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. Tuesday.

SR 167 on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Southbound I-5 c/d will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Southbound I-5 ramp to I-705 and East 26th Street will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Portland Avenue on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Tuesday, Nov. 14

SR 167 on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Southbound I-5 c/d will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Southbound I-5 ramp to I-705 and East 26th Street will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Portland Avenue on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Southbound I-5 exit to East 27th and east Bay Street will close from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Wednesday.

Southbound I-705 ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Eastbound SR 16 ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. Wednesday. During the closure, drivers will detour via the 56th Street interchange to northbound I-5 and the northbound exit #132.

Wednesday, Nov. 15

SR 167 on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Thursday.

Southbound I-5 c/d will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Thursday.

Southbound I-5 ramp to I-705 and East 26th Street will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Thursday.

Portland Avenue on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Thursday.

27th Street/Portland Avenue on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Thursday.

Thursday, Nov. 16

Southbound I-5 c/d will close from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. Friday.

Southbound I-5 ramp to I-705 and East 26th Street will close from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. Friday.

During the closure, drivers will detour via the 56th Street interchange to northbound I-5 and the northbound exit #132.

Portland Avenue on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. Friday.

SR 167 on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. Friday.

Eastbound SR 16 ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. Friday. During the closure, drivers will detour via the 56th Street interchange to northbound I-5 and the northbound exit #132.

Friday, Nov. 17