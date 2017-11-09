Raiders Volleyball Mauls Highline and Wins NWAC West

Pierce College Raider Volleyball had a great end to their regular season tonight, winning in three sets against the Highline Thunderbirds.

The Raiders ended the 2017 season in first place winning the NWAC West Division at 12-2 in league. The Raiders had spent most of the fall chasing 2016 NWAC Volleyball Champion Lower Columbia, but they ended up splitting the season to help the Raiders get the championship. Pierce getting the final win against Highline tonight helped to win the title. The Raiders had last one the NWAC West Region in 2000, when Pierce finished the season at 11-3 in league. That was the end of a four year run winning the West Region.

Freshman Ryleigh Burdick (Covington, WA., Kentlake H.S.) ended with 10 kills on the night for Pierce. Freshman Julia Heronema (Graham, WA.,Graham-Kapowsin H.S.) had 7 kills with a .417 hit percentage. Sophomore Mahealani Stone (Buckley, WA, White River H.S.) was serving as setter tonight and she ended up with 29 assists. Kenzie Seitz (Worden, MT., Huntley Project H.S.) had 9 digs for the Raiders on the road.

Pierce will be the West Division #1 seed and they will start the NWAC Volleyball Championship as the host vs. Mt. Hood C.C. at 9:00 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 16.

Mt. Hood Saints lost 3-1 to finish their season tonight against Clark College. Mt. Hood Saints will be the South #4 seed after finishing their season at 8-6 in league, 18-17 overall.

The Raiders will need to have their coffee early because they fell to Mt. Hood earlier in the year at the Highline Invitational in two sets on Sept. 2. If Pierce wins on Thursday, they will then play at 10:00 a.m. on Friday. In the case that Pierce loses the first game, they will play at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday night.

This is the fourth straight year that Pierce College has hosted the NWAC Volleyball Championships. The team feels they are in a better place coming into the tournament, never having finished higher than third while they have been the host. This is the Raiders third straight NWAC Volleyball Championship and the 18th time they have been in the tournament. Pierce fell in two matches on Thursday last year.

Coach Greg Finel is in his second year as the head coach of the Raiders with a 21-7 league record and a 47-32 overall record.

Source: Raiders Volleyball Mauls Highline and Wins NWAC West.