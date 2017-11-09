The Suburban Times

Pierce Transit Veterans Day Schedule

Pierce Transit’s local bus and SHUTTLE vehicles will operate on a Saturday schedule on Veterans Day, Nov. 11, 2017. The Tacoma Dome Station Bus Shop will be closed, with no fixed-route bus phone service. Assistance is available for SHUTTLE riders between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. by calling (253) 581-8000.

On Friday, Nov. 10, when many agencies and organizations are closed in observation of Veterans Day, Pierce Transit’s local bus and SHUTTLE vehicles will operate on a weekday schedule. The Tacoma Dome Station Bus Shop will be open between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Assistance is also available between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. for fixed-route riders, and between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. for SHUTTLE riders. The number for both services is (253) 581-8000, or (800) 562-8109 (toll-free within Washington). Pierce Transit’s administrative offices will be closed Nov. 10 in observance of Veterans’ Day.

