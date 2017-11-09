Operation Homefront, Outback Steakhouse Launch ‘At Outback, We Serve Those Who Serve’

Submitted by Operation Homefront

Operation Homefront and Outback Steakhouse announced a new partnership to recognize, welcome, and serve military families in their communities throughout the year, beginning on Veterans Day.

The “At Outback, We Serve Those Who Serve” campaign will engage customers through a variety of activities that will raise funds and awareness for Operation Homefront’s mission and programs, including the Critical Financial Assistance program to support the urgent needs of military families struggling with rent and mortgage payments, home and car repairs, food, groceries, utilities and more. The year-long campaign will support military and veteran families who face challenges as they transition to civilian life in the communities they have worked hard to protect, while offering great meals and experiences honoring their service.

“Our nation’s men and women in uniform make sacrifices every day to serve and protect our freedom. Outback is proud to partner with Operation Homefront and support our nation’s military, veterans and their families through the ‘At Outback, We Serve Those Who Serve’ campaign,” said Gina Collins, Chief Marketing Officer, Outback Steakhouse. “We recognize their service and share a commitment to building strong, stable, and secure military families.”

Since first opening in Tampa in 1988, Outback has been a proud supporter of America’s military and veterans and continues to provide them with a great place to enjoy a delicious meal and fun experience in their community. Outback is now working closely with Operation Homefront to help deliver essential programs that will address the critical needs of military families across the country.

The “At Outback, We Serve Those Who Serve” campaign will offer Outback customers the opportunity to enjoy delicious offerings and demonstrate their support for military families through purchases at their local Outback restaurant.

“Operation Homefront is very excited to partner with Outback Steakhouse and their customers to help America’s military families,” said Brig. Gen. (ret.) John I. Pray Jr., president and CEO of Operation Homefront. “The entire Outback team shares our continuing commitment to our veterans and military families and their support will allow us to deliver the programs and services this very special group of our fellow citizens needs so they can thrive, not simply struggle to get by, in the communities they have worked so hard to protect.”

The campaign will support military and veteran families, including junior- and mid-grade enlisted service members (E1-E6) and all post-9/11 wounded, ill or injured service members with medical documentation on injury and discharged with honorable service within the past seven years.

Together, Outback Steakhouse and Operation Homefront are making a difference at every meal.

About Operation Homefront

Founded in 2002, Operation Homefront is a national nonprofit organization whose mission is to build strong, stable, and secure military families so that they can thrive – not simply struggle to get by – in the communities they have worked so hard to protect. Recognized for superior performance by leading independent charity oversight groups, 92 percent of Operation Homefront expenditures go directly to programs that support tens of thousands of military families each year. Operation Homefront provides critical financial assistance, transitional and permanent housing and family support services to prevent short-term needs from turning into chronic, long-term struggles. Thanks to the generosity of our donors and the support from thousands of volunteers, Operation Homefront proudly serves America’s military families. For more information, go to www.OperationHomefront.org.