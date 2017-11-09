Mural Artist Needed for Tacoma Project in Partnership with Alaska Airlines

TACOMA, Wash. – Calling all South Sound artists! M Agency is looking for a talented and experienced mural artist or artist team to facilitate the execution of an outdoor painted mural at Tacoma’s Union Club. The project is a part of the South Sound Proud “Live Like The Mountain Is Out” campaign, with sponsorship provided by Alaska Airlines.

M Agency is heading up the mural design and management of the project, which includes filming and producing a time-lapse video. The mural will be painted outside Union Club, located at 539 Broadway. The purpose of this mural is to represent the spirit and pride of the South Sound among the local community and its residents.

Mural artists are invited to submit their applications at whatisyourm.com/mural-artist-call/. Local candidates are preferred. Applications must be submitted no later than November 17, 2017. For questions, please email.