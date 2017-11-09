MultiCare Tacoma General hosts exhibit highlighting dangers of cigarettes

Submitted by MultiCare Health System

MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital will an exhibit called the “Evolving Cigarette” in the week leading up to this year’s Great American Smokeout on Nov. 16.

The exhibit explores tactics used by the tobacco industry over time to create more customers – from marketing to blends of different tobaccos designed to increase addiction. There are only three copies of the 20-foot-long exhibit in existence; one of which is currently in Japan.

“We believe this exhibit to be helpful for both patient and employee education and awareness,” says Wellness Health Coach Beverly Utt, MS, MPH, with the MultiCare Center for Healthy Living & Health Equity. “The exhibit explores the cigarette, its commercial origins, manufacturing, nicotine delivery, marketing and inventions that support smoking.”

Washington has a lower adult smoking rate than many other states, however 13.9 percent of adults still smoke, according to reports released by the Washington State Department of Health. There are many disparities among different ages, ethnicities and incomes. DoH reports indicate that adults with a household income of less than $25,000 report a smoking prevalence between 25-30 percent, while adults in households making $75,000 or more report less than 10 percent prevalence. Lower-income households are also more likely to be exposed to secondhand smoke, have less access to resources to help them quit, and may have more tobacco marketing in their neighborhoods than higher income households.

More information on the exhibit is available at www.evolvingcigarette.com.

The Great American Smokeout began in the 1970s, when smoking and secondhand smoke were common. It is held the third Thursday in October each year. The event challenges people to stop using tobacco and provides education about the many tools available to help them quit.