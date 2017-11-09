Letter: Thank you Garth Brooks from the Tillicum Crushers

Thank you, Garth Brooks, Brian Hunter (Seattle Mariner coach, over 70 stolen bases in a single season in MLB), Chris Nolan of Procamps.com, Teammates for Kids Garth Brooks Foundation, the staff of coaches and all the folks who made possible a recent baseball camp in Tacoma.

Especially for the Crushers of Tillicum, a neighborhood sometimes called the poorest square mile in all of Pierce County.

It’s where we play ball, now in our fourth year, now 11- and 12-year olds, walking the hallways at Tillicum Elementary School for the last time dressed in uniforms of orange and black; high-fives from teachers; sometimes pep rallies on Friday for the big Saturday game where teachers attend and have been known to throw in the first pitch.

It’s also where each year the players are totally supported financially from that tiny community, people who know the importance of these kids playing baseball, developing life skills and memories for a lifetime.

The Garth Brooks Foundation event was a wonderful, memorable page for their scrapbook. See King 5 news coverage here.

Thank you!