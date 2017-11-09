Kitty is Pet of the Week

Say hello to Featured Pet Kitty. Kitty is a sweet and sociable older gal whose favorite thing to do is hang out with her people. The confident and curious feline will want to check out (and possibly take over) whatever you are working on, and is a breeze to get along with. At 13-years-young, she has many good years ahead of her.

Kitty could do well in a home with older kids and/or other pets. Please allow time for a slow introduction in a new environment with an adopted pet. This tuxedo miss is currently at Metropolitan Veterinary Hospital. Please call (253) 274-0225 or visit www.metvetpets.com to meet Kitty today! #A521712. Contact The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County, (253) 383-2733 for more information.