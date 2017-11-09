Classy Chassis Offers Free Car Wash for Military on Veteran’s Day

Veterans, retired and active military personnel, as well as their family members, may visit either of Classy Chassis’ full-service car washes on Veteran’s Day, November 11, and receive a complimentary car wash! Open on Saturday from 8:00 am to 7:00 pm, the full-service washes are located in Lakewood and Puyallup; the cashiers will ask for military ID, but Veterans need to only verbally confirm their status to receive a free car wash.

Classy Chassis always offers Military discounts, but started “Military Appreciation Month” in November 2004 to emphasize the importance of support for veterans by the general public. The company believes it’s imperative to honor those who serve our country, and offers this program as a way to say “thank you.” Besides the free car washes on Veteran’s Day, the business also offers deep Military discounts on auto detailing, oil changes and engine flushes, and even coffee beverages for the entire month of November! View the specific discounts on their website at ClassyChassis.com.

Classy Chassis is a local, family-owned business that opened its first location in 1995 in Lakewood. It has now grown into Pierce County’s largest wash chain with two professional automatic washes plus professional detailing service in Lakewood & Puyallup, five Self-Serve locations in Lakewood, Tacoma and University Place and Parkland (including touch-free automatics), two Classic Coffee Drive-Thru Espresso stands, and an Xpress Lube in Lakewood. Call 253-284-WASH (9274) or visit ClassyChassis.com for more information.