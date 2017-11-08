Your gift. Your library. Making an impact that will change a life.

Pierce County Library System is more than a place to find books. The libraries are welcoming spaces that support learning, provide enjoyment, and are vital to the community.

Pierce County Library Foundation is committed to the power of libraries to change lives. By supporting strategic initiatives and enhancing library services and programs, the Foundation helps Pierce County Library make an impact in your community.

Pierce County Library Foundation supports:

Early learning and youth programs such as Block Play and programs that support science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) – Camp Code.

Summer Reading, for kids and adults, and Pierce County READS.

Technology help for people of all ages with digital devices and online materials.

Career success with Get Hired and additional digital literacy resources.

Thanks to these and other Pierce County Library programs kids start school ready to learn and achieve success. People foster a love of reading and discover new interests. Adults find employment and advance their job skills.

If you are interested in making an impact, the Foundation offers several ways to show your support. Visit www.foundation.piercecountylibrary.org to learn more about the Foundation.