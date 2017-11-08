St. Mary’s Episcopal Looks Skyward

Submitted by Bettye Craft

St. Mary’s Episcopal Church in Lakewood announces the reopening of the sanctuary for worship services as of Sunday, November 12, 2017.

Parishioners, visitors and neighbors are invited to join the celebration of thanksgiving and praise at 8 am and 10 am. Child care is available.

The south wall of the Sanctuary was in need of repair which necessitated having services in the parish hall for several months. The renovation is now complete. The new wall is an appealing design and offers a view of the sky from inside the sanctuary that some have called “celestial.” A dedication ceremony is being planned for spring 2018.

“We are excited to return to our worship space where all are welcome” said The Rev. Marian Stinson, Priest-in-Charge.

St. Mary’s is located at 10630 Gravelly Lake Drive SW. Office hours are Tuesday through Friday 10 am to 3 pm. Your are invited to visit our website at www.stmaryslw.org or call 253-588-6621 for more information.