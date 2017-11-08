Now accepting applications for 2018 City Day at McGavick Conference Center

The City of Lakewood is currently accepting applications for the use of a 2018 City Day at the McGavick Conference Center. Please see the policy and application materials.

Applications will be accepted until Nov. 27, 2017. Applicants will be notified as to the approval or denial of the application by Dec. 15, 2017.

Complete applications can be emailed directly to Briana Schumacher, or can be delivered in person or via postal mail to Lakewood City Hall, 6000 Main St. SW Lakewood, WA 98499.