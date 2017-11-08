Evergreen, Hillside Named 2017 Schools of Distinction

LAKEWOOD, WASH. — Two Clover Park School District (CPSD) schools have been named 2017 Schools of Distinction. Evergreen and Hillside Elementary Schools were among 98 Washington schools to receive this designation from the Center for Educational Effectiveness (CEE) and their partner organizations.

The annual award recognizes schools that have made significant, sustained improvements in student achievement over a five-year period, with achievement being measured by English language arts and math assessment scores at the elementary and middle school levels and by graduation rates at the high school level.

This is the third consecutive School of Distinction Award for Evergreen.

“I am proud of both schools for this recognition and their constant work towards improvement,” said CPSD superintendent Debbie LeBeau. “Improving student success is an essential part of providing a quality education. Lakewood voters contributed to this success by passing a levy to pay for instructional materials and professional development that play a major role in helping students progress academically.”

Schools will be recognized by a special celebration in December.