Steilacoom Holiday Store Opens

The Museum Holiday Shop at the Steilacoom Historical Museum will be open for shopping Saturday, November 11, and is a great place to find unique and exciting gifts. Steilacoom calendars and gifts, quality wooden toys, unique ornaments, jewelry, decorative seasonal items and collectible Santas, advent calendars, books of regional interest, beautiful wooden items, great stocking stuffers. These are just a few of the items you will find at the Museum Store this year in addition to the traditional gifts the store usually carries.

Do your holiday shopping early on weekends from November 11 through December 3th–Saturdays from 10-4 and Sundays from 12-4. Steilacoom Historical Museum Association members receive 10% discount. The Museum is located at 1801 Rainier Street, Steilacoom.

The unique gifts you have always wanted to buy will be found at the Steilacoom Museum Holiday Shop. Take the opportunity to shop early and benefit heritage preservation.