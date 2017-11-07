Santa’s Mystery Brunch: An interactive family whodunit, Dec. 2

At “Santa’s Mystery Brunch,” an interactive family whodunit, audience members become detectives to help solve who stole Santa’s magical bag filled with toys and presents.

Events on the Edge will present a special holiday interactive brunch theatre Saturday, Dec. 2 from 9 a.m. to noon at Chambers Creek Regional Park, 9850 64th St. W. in University Place. This family mystery event includes brunch provided by P&J’s Waffle Delight, family pictures with Santa, and a craft corner to make a take-home holiday decoration.

Think you and your family can help Detective Kringle from Santa’s Secret Service and Elfie, Santa’s favorite elf, solve this horrible crime? If so, reserve your Santa Mystery Brunch spot by Nov. 27 by registering online or calling (253) 798-4141. The cost is $18 per adult, $14 for the first child, and $12 each for two or more children. Seats are limited and tickets will not be sold at the door.

The brunch menu includes waffles and two chicken strips, fresh fruit, choice of dessert waffle (peach cobbler, strawberry, or blueberry), and optional toppings of whipped cream or powdered sugar. Beverages included assorted juice, water, coffee and tea.

Santa Mystery Bruch is made possible with support by Events on the Edge, Whole Foods, Bricks 4 Kidz of Tacoma, and P&J Waffle Delight.