Pioneer Middle School Choral Teacher Honored By Her Peers

By Leave a Comment Tagged With: , Filed Under: Things To Know

Ms. Katherine “Katie” Elshire, Pioneer Middle School Choir Teacher, was selected as the Washington Music Educators Association (WMEA) Middle Level Music Educator of the Year. The awards committee was “impressed with the strength and quality of the work done as an outstanding educator”.

Ms. Elshire was also recognized for her long-term and extensive leadership at the regional and state level and as a powerful advocate for music education. Ms. Elshire serves as the Mountain Region Music Education Association Treasurer.

Ms. Elshire will receive her award at the 2018 WMEA State Conference in Yakima, Washington on February 16, 2018.

Steilacoom Historical School District No. 1 serves Steilacoom, DuPont, Anderson Island and portions of Lakewood and unincorporated Pierce County.

