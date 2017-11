Lakewood United hosting a Veterans Day Event Nov. 9

November 9, 2017 “Veterans Day Event” – John Simpson (Karen– MC)

The Lakewood United group meets at 7 AM every Thursday at Burs Restaurant, which is located at 6151 Steilacoom Boulevard SW in Lakewood. The upcoming Lakewood United topics are as follows:

November 16, 2017 “FBI Academy” – Lieutenant Jeff Alwine, Lakewood Police Department Professional Standards Section (Kris/Marie – MC)

November 23, 2017 HAPPY THANKSGIVING!

November 30, 2017 “Tactical Tailor” – Casey Ingels, CEO, Tactical Tailor (Steve – MC)

The dues for our fiscal year, which started on July 1, 2017, are $20 per year. Lakewood United operates with a volunteer board and our guest speakers charge us only the cost of a breakfast. If your $20 dues are current, you may attend Lakewood Chamber of Commerce events because Lakewood United now has membership in the Lakewood Chamber! You can pay your dues by mail to Lakewood United, P.O. Box 99785, Lakewood, WA 98496 or directly to John Huber or Sue Boguszewski if they are present at the weekly Thursday morning events.

Lakewood United is now on Facebook: www.facebook.com/LakewoodUnitedofLakewoodWashington. Our website: www.thesubtimes.com/serviceclubs/lakewood-united/.

The next Lakewood United Board Meeting is this Friday, December 8, 2017, at 12:00 noon at Carr’s Restaurant, 11:30 AM if you wish to order lunch. Visitors are encouraged.