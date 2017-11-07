Brown, Ridge names Lakewood Rotary’s Educators of the Month for November

Heather Brown and Tina Ridge were named Educators of the Month for November at the club’s Friday meeting on November 3.

Heather began as Lakes High School’s athletic trainer, moving to a teaching position four years ago. She began Lakes’ highly popular sports medicine program, and also began a club which provides students with real-world opportunities to serve in the role of athletic trainer. One of her students won a prestigious national scholarship for sports medicine. Heather is also the resident expert on all things “senior year”, and is an avid volunteer for whatever is needed.

Tina Ridge hails from Cherrydale Elementary in the Steilacoom School District. A teacher for 30 years (15 in Steilacoom), she recently began her dream job: school librarian. From this position, she begins each morning with reading for students who need extra help. She helps coordinate the school’s Backpack Program, providing food to families in need. She leads the after-school intervention program, targeting kids in need of tutoring in math or reading. And most importantly, she sets the tone for the whole school when it comes to inspiring all students to be readers.

Congratulations to both teachers, with grateful thanks from the Rotary Club of Lakewood for all the hard work and effort that makes our community better.