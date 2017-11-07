The Suburban Times

Annual Holiday Bazaar set for Nov. 10-11 at Prince of Peace Lutheran

Submitted by Prince of Peace Lutheran Church

A Holiday Bazaar will be held at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 10333 Bridgeport Way SW in Lakewood on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 10 & 11 from 9am to 4pm. 25 vendors with both handmade items and commercial items will tempt your tastes and solve your gift giving dilemmas. Everything from handcrafted jewelry to knit hats, quilted items for the home or to wear; fantastic holiday decorations, – whatever you are looking for you will find it here. Prince of Peace is just one mile from I-5 (exit 126) on Bridgeport Way – across the street from the water tower. Plenty of parking and handicap accessible. Proceeds benefit the Prince of Peace food bank held each Tuesday afternoon.

