American Lake Veterans Golf Course the highlight of Bates Technical College’s Veterans Day celebration

Each year, Bates Technical College marks Veterans Day with an event that honors those who have served our country.

On Thursday, Nov. 9, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at the South Campus Auditorium, the college will hold an event that focuses on how veterans heal their body and mind.

As our heroes return and transition into the civilian life, many bring home physical wounds, hearing loss or impairment of limbs in addition to emotional and mental wounds. As a way to heal, Friends of American Lake Veterans Golf Course have made the 18-hole golf course in Lakewood ADA-accessible, so those with mobility barriers can play the entire course in safety and comfort.

Listen as keynote speaker and retired Army officer Bruce McKenty, shows how this unique golf course can rehabilitate veterans both physically and emotionally, create new possibilities and provide fellowship.

The college’s South Campus Auditorium is located at 2201 S. 78th Street, in Tacoma. Lunch will be available for purchase at the event on a first come, first served basis. For more information about this event, contact LeMont at 253.680.7113, LeMontLucas@bates.ctc.edu .

