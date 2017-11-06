The Suburban Times

Women’s Soccer Advances to Final Four

The Titan Women’s Soccer team beat Walla Walla 3-2 Saturday to advance to the Final Four! They’ll play Peninsula at 12:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 10 at Starfire Stadium in Tukwila. Results will be posted on the NWAC website. Go Titans!

