Women’s Soccer Advances to Final Four

The Titan Women’s Soccer team beat Walla Walla 3-2 Saturday to advance to the Final Four! They’ll play Peninsula at 12:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 10 at Starfire Stadium in Tukwila. Results will be posted on the NWAC website. Go Titans!
A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.
By Tacoma Community College Tagged With: Schools, Tacoma, Tacoma Community CollegeFiled Under: Things To Know
The Titan Women’s Soccer team beat Walla Walla 3-2 Saturday to advance to the Final Four! They’ll play Peninsula at 12:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 10 at Starfire Stadium in Tukwila. Results will be posted on the NWAC website. Go Titans!