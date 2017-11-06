The Suburban Times

Women’s Empowerment Fair

Tacoma Community College will host a Women’s Empowerment Fair on Nov. 9 from 10 am -3 pm in Building 11. The Fair will offer wellness information, resources, vendors, games and more! Everyone is welcome to attend.

