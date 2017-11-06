TMP presents Once Upon a Mattress

Tacoma Musical Playhouse (TMP) announces its second musical of the 2017-2018 holiday season, Once Upon a Mattress.

Once Upon a Mattress is based on “The Princess and the Pea” by Hans Christian Andersen. Princess Winnifred arrives at Prince Dauntless the Drab’s castle hoping for the hand of the prince. His mother, Queen Aggravain, insists that her son can only marry a princess of true blood (one who can feel a pea that is underneath a pile of mattresses).

Once Upon a Mattress was first performed in 1959 off-Broadway before transferring to Broadway the next year. Starring Carol Burnett, it received a Tony nomination for Best Musical. Years later, in 1996, the show returned to Broadway for a revival run with Sarah Jessica Parker and Jane Krakowski. This satirical princess musical will have you leaving the theater laughing and singing great songs such as “Many Moons Ago” and “Very Soft Shoes”. Once Upon a Mattress is suitable for the entire family.

The show will run November 24 – December 17, 2017 on Fridays & Saturdays, 7:30PM and Saturdays & Sundays, 2:00PM.

Tickets



Adults $31.00?

Senior, Military, Students $29.00?

Children (12 & under) $22.00?

Groups of 10 or more $27.00?

All Seating is Reserved?

Tickets are on sale and can be purchased at TMP’s Box Office located at 7116 Sixth Avenue, by phone at?253-565-6867, and online at??www.tmp.org.??Box office is open Tuesday through Friday,?10:00 AM until 6:00 PM.??

Behind the Curtain @TMP with Once Upon a Mattress



Sunday, November 19, 2017, 7:00PM Free Event!?

Prior to each TMP Mainstage production is a?FREE?90-minute preview presentation. These interactive presentations are designed to enhance the theater-going experience of audience members, whether familiar with the show or not. Attendees will be provided with an enlightening introduction into the history and impact of the story and its creators, the varied technical efforts of TMP to produce each particular show in this theater, and musical highlights presented by the cast.?This preview also serves to assist parents in educating their children about an upcoming production and the theater-going experience as a whole.??