Statewide Flag lowering to honor Sutherland Springs, Texas victims

Pursuant to the Presidential Proclamation issued Monday, Governor Inslee hereby directs that Washington State and United States flags at all state agency facilities be lowered to half-staff immediately, in honor of the victims of the attack in Sutherland Springs, Texas. Flags should remain at half-staff until close of business or sunset on Thursday, November 9, 2017.

Other government entities, citizens and businesses are encouraged to join this recognition. Please call (360) 239-1317 if you have any questions about this flag lowering.

